Published 6:31 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after his book Beyond the Mark was announced, Mark Bautista made his first public TV interview on the reason he decided to come out with a book about his life.

Speaking to Jessica Soho on Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho on Sunday, February 25, the singer-actor explained the reason behind it.

“Nag-decide ako na gawin ito nung ino-offer sa akin yung Seattle, Washington show na Here Lies Love. Doon ako nag-decide na parang okay dito sa trabaho na ito, na gusto ko na mas maging open ako sa castmates ko. Kasi naramdaman ko iyan nung nag London ako na ang dami ko pa rin walls. I think this is the perfect time na maging relax ako sa environment ko,” he said.

(I made the decision to do it when I was offered the Seattle, Washington show of Here Lies Love. That’s when I decided that with this type of work, I want to be more open to my castmates. Because when I was in London, I still felt like I had so many walls. I thought it would be a perfect time to be relaxed in my environment.)

As he wrote the book, everything just starting to pour out. He never felt so passionate and free to divulge everything that he has been through. In the book, he also wrote about being how a relative molested him at when he was young.

“I was playing in the backyard when a distant older cousin went up to me with a friend of his. He started teasing me sexually and tried to get me to perform a sexual act on him. His friend was just laughing.”

Looking back, Mark said that he was so vulnerable and didn’t know what to do then.

“I would consider it more of an assault,” he said. “For the longest time, never ko iyan pinag-usapan, even sa family ko even sa mga kaibigan ko."

"May pressure, naging aggressive yung distant cousin ko," Mark continued. "In-expose niya yung sarili niya sa akin, parang pinipilit niya ako to do a sexual act. Ganun yung nangyari pero natakasan ko yun."

"Pero ang daming tanong sa isip ko, but I think sa edad ko rin na yun, hindi pa ganun kalalim yung pag-intindi ko sa mga ganung bagay, so parang kinalimutan ko na lang siya."

(For the longest time, I never talked about it, even with my family and friends There was pressure as my distant cousin became aggressive. He exposed himself to me, and would try to force me to do a sexual act. That's what happened but I was able to avoid it. But there were so many questions. But I think that at that age, I did not understand it fully. So I just forgot about it.)

Because of what he went through, Mark reminds parents to be cautious of the people their kids are with.

“Just be careful with the people that surround your kid. Kilalanin siguro yung mga taong pumapaligid sa mga anak n'yo. Kasi minsan it's beyond the parents' control or the kid's control, so nasa tao iyan at sana intindihin n'yo yung effect sa bata.”

(It would be best to get to know the people around your children. Because sometimes it’s beyond the parents’ control or the kid’s control, so it’s up to the person and I hope you’ll understand the effect on the child.)

On his sexuality

In his book, Mark also talked having relationships with both men and women, confirming he's bisexual.

It was reported over the years that Mark has had an intimate relationship with a man, which he has remained quiet about until now. In the book he said that he and his guy friend became intimate after getting drunk. Things became uncomfortable because the guy friend had a girlfriend and it was only a few years later that that they were able to fix things.

“I love both sexes. Yeah, [I'm] bisexual and sinabi ko naman sa (I said in the) book na if God will give me the right person para sa akin (for me) I would gladly embrace that,” he said.

He also said he's open to having a family in the future.

"I want to have kids, I want to have a family kung mabigyan ng pagkakataon. 'Di ba ang sarap nun?"

(I want to have kids, I want to have a family if given the chance. That would really nice, right?)

His intention was never to out anyone with his revelation he said, knowing the rumor that has gone on for years.

“It's not my intention to out anyone. You have to respect each other's journey. And being silent can also be authentic. And if you're silent there's nothing wrong with that. So I respect that.” – Rappler.com