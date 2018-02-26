‘The truth will stand strong through the test of history,’ Kris says

Published 7:47 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino took to her social media accounts on Monday, February 26, a day after the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The TV host, actress, and entrepreneur hit the trolls and people who continue to spread fake news, saying that a lot of Philippine history is being rewritten because of them.

“So much of our history is trying to be rewritten and erased by those paying their trolls and fake news purveyors to whitewash their culpability for the killings and suffering they inflicted on our country during the years before our democracy from the dictatorship in 1986,” Kris wrote. "I know our family is not perfect- but the woman standing beside me in this picture who is peacefully in heaven deserves her daughter to stand up for her legacy.”

The picture according to Kris was taken during Time magazine’s 8oth anniversary. Her mother was given the honor of being the Person of the Year after she became president of the country in 1986.

“Cory Aquino is the only Filipino to hold the distinct honor of having been chosen as Woman of the Year in 1986, to quote TIME, ‘Whatever else happens in her rule, Aquino has already given her country a bright, and inviolate, memory. More important, she has also resuscitated its sense of identity and pride.’ Until 1999 this award was either called Man or Woman of the Year. Paraphrasing portions of bustle.com- It is noteworthy that apart from my Mom, in the 91 Man, Woman, or Persons of the Year issues- Time has only awarded the title to an INDIVIDUAL woman 3 other times, Wallis Simpson in 1936, Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015...” (READ: Remembering Corazon Aquino, the artist)

Kris said that while the country lives in a democratic society, she will not allow anyone to destroy the legacy her mom has given to the country.

“YES - we live in a democracy, a large part of that is thanks to her. Kaya malaya kayong sabihin ang lahat ng paninirang gusto nyong itapon sa aming pagkatao. Pero hindi ako naging dugo at laman ng babaeng ito kung hindi ko sya ipagtatanggol at ipamumukha sa mga walang respeto sa sumakabilang buhay na, yung putik na pilit nyong ginagamit para yurakan ang pagkatao nya ay kailanman hindi didikit dahil kasinungalingan ang pinanggagalingan.

(That's why you’re all free to say all the slanderous things you throw against us. I wouldn't be the flesh and blood of this woman, however, if I did not defend her and show you all how disrepectful you are being to someone who is no longer here. The mudslinging you do to trample upon her person will never stick as it comes from lies.)

“As my Mom taught me so well - a lie no matter how beautifully produced will remain just that: an embarrassing lie. But the TRUTH will stand strong through the test of history.”

Kris’ statement comes after Mocha Uson, Philippine Communications Operations Office assistant secretary, posted a poll on her Facebook page asking if People Power was a fake news. Eighty-fou percent believed it was.

"Naniniwala ba kayo na ang 1986 EDSA People Power ay isang produkto ng Fake News?"

(Do you believe that the 1986 EDSA People Power is a product of Fake News?) –Rappler.com