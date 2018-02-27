Ensa, 44, dies from renal disease according to Cosby's publicist

Published 2:34 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ensa Cosby, daughter of comedian Bill Cosby died on Friday, February 23 in Massachusetts. She was 44-years-old.

The Cosby family's publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed she died due to renal disease.

In a statement posted on Cosby's social media accounts, Wyatt said: "The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease."

Ensa has been supportive of her father's legal battles against a number of women who have accused him of sexual assault spanning decades. More than a dozen women have come out to accuse him of rape and harassment.

Ensa came to the defense of her father last year in a radio interview during one of his trials for sexual molestation.

Speaking to the Breakfast Club, part of Ensa's statement said: "The accusations against my father have been one sided since the beginning, and when he tried to defend himself he was sued in civil court. I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I have witnessed my father's reputation and legendary work be dismissed without any proof.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

She added: "My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone that they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel."

Ensa is one of Cosby's children with wife, Camille Olivia Hanks. Their son Ennis died in 1997 after he was shot in the head during a failed robbery attempt. – Rappler.com