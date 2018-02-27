Gabbi Garcia, Joshua Garcia, Loisa Andalio, and Iñigo Pascual are this year's nominees for Favorite Pinoy Star

Published 3:30 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The nominees for the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards have been announced and 4 Filipinos are up for the Favorite Pinoy Star award.

Encantadia star and singer Gabbi Garcia, The Good Son's Loisa Andalio and Joshua Garcia, and singer Iñigo Pascual are this year's young celebrities nominated in the category.

Known for her role as Sang'gre Alena in the 2016 edition of Encantadia, Gabbi is now making a name in the music industry with her song "All I Need." She currently hosts the GMA YouTube show #Goals and can be seen in the show Sherlock Jr.

He came to the spotlight as Piolo Pascual's son, but Iñigo has stepped out of his dad's shadow, proving that he is also talented. One of Iñigo's biggest achievements is to sing the theme song of the movie Coco "Remember Me" during its Philippine release.

Since coming out of Pinoy Big Brother in 2014 as one of the participants, Joshua Garcia has been carving a name for himself as an actor. He starred in a number of teleseryes such as The Greatest Love, Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita, and The Good Son. His tandem with Julia Barretto has also gained popularity, having starred together in Vince, Kath, and James, Love You to the Stars and Back, and Unexpectedly Yours.

Like Joshua, Loisa Andalio started her career through Pinoy Big Brother. She currently stars in The Good Son and was also part of the shows Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita, Be My Lady, and My Dear Heart.

Fans can cast their votes through Kca2018.tv while those in Singapore can also vote through the mobile app Nickelodeon Play. They can also vote through Twitter with the hashtag and name of the artist.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018 will be held in California, and will air on March 26 with John Cena returning as host.

Here are the list of nominees:

FILM: (Voting for the film categories begin Tuesday, February 27)

Favorite Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Pitch Perfect 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Greatest Showman

Wonder Woman

Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)

Favorite Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)

Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)

Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Emoji Movie

The Lego Batman Movie

MUSIC: (Voting for the music categories begin Tuesday, March 6)

Favorite Music Group

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi

Kendrick Lamar

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

P!NK

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Favorite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Khalid

Noah Cyrus

Favorite Global Music Star

Black Coffee (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)

Maluma (South America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

The Vamps (UK)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

TELEVISION: (Voting for the television categories begin Tuesday, March 13)

Favorite TV Show

Fuller House

Henry Danger

K.C. Undercover

Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

The Thundermans

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger)

Favorite TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

OTHER CATEGORIES: (Voting begins Tuesday, March 20)

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2018

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft: Java Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

Alex Wassabi

DanTDM

Dude Perfect

Liza Koshy

Markiplier

Miranda Sings

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

Ayo & Teo

Jack & Jack

Jacob Sartorius

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Why Don’t We

