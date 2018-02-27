Meet the 4 PH nominees in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The nominees for the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards have been announced and 4 Filipinos are up for the Favorite Pinoy Star award.
Encantadia star and singer Gabbi Garcia, The Good Son's Loisa Andalio and Joshua Garcia, and singer Iñigo Pascual are this year's young celebrities nominated in the category.
Known for her role as Sang'gre Alena in the 2016 edition of Encantadia, Gabbi is now making a name in the music industry with her song "All I Need." She currently hosts the GMA YouTube show #Goals and can be seen in the show Sherlock Jr.
He came to the spotlight as Piolo Pascual's son, but Iñigo has stepped out of his dad's shadow, proving that he is also talented. One of Iñigo's biggest achievements is to sing the theme song of the movie Coco "Remember Me" during its Philippine release.
Since coming out of Pinoy Big Brother in 2014 as one of the participants, Joshua Garcia has been carving a name for himself as an actor. He starred in a number of teleseryes such as The Greatest Love, Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita, and The Good Son. His tandem with Julia Barretto has also gained popularity, having starred together in Vince, Kath, and James, Love You to the Stars and Back, and Unexpectedly Yours.
Like Joshua, Loisa Andalio started her career through Pinoy Big Brother. She currently stars in The Good Son and was also part of the shows Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita, Be My Lady, and My Dear Heart.
Fans can cast their votes through Kca2018.tv while those in Singapore can also vote through the mobile app Nickelodeon Play. They can also vote through Twitter with the hashtag and name of the artist.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018 will be held in California, and will air on March 26 with John Cena returning as host.
Here are the list of nominees:
FILM: (Voting for the film categories begin Tuesday, February 27)
Favorite Movie
- Beauty and the Beast
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- The Greatest Showman
- Wonder Woman
Favorite Movie Actor
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
- Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
- Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
- Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
- Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
- Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Cars 3
- Coco
- Despicable Me 3
- Ferdinand
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Emoji Movie
- The Lego Batman Movie
MUSIC: (Voting for the music categories begin Tuesday, March 6)
Favorite Music Group
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- The Chainsmokers
- Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
- Bruno Mars
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Luis Fonsi
- Kendrick Lamar
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Demi Lovato
- Katy Perry
- P!NK
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
- Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
- I’m The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
- Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
- Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Alessia Cara
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Harry Styles
- Khalid
- Noah Cyrus
Favorite Global Music Star
- Black Coffee (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
- Maluma (South America)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- The Vamps (UK)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
TELEVISION: (Voting for the television categories begin Tuesday, March 13)
Favorite TV Show
- Fuller House
- Henry Danger
- K.C. Undercover
- Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel
- Stranger Things
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Flash
- The Thundermans
Favorite Cartoon
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
Favorite TV Actor
- Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
- Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
- William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger)
Favorite TV Actress
- Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
- Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
- Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
OTHER CATEGORIES: (Voting begins Tuesday, March 20)
Favorite Video Game
- Just Dance 2018
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft: Java Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Super Mario Odyssey
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
- Alex Wassabi
- DanTDM
- Dude Perfect
- Liza Koshy
- Markiplier
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
- Ayo & Teo
- Jack & Jack
- Jacob Sartorius
- Johnny Orlando
- JoJo Siwa
- Why Don’t We
