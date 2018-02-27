Meet Julia and Claudia's youngest sister

Published 5:54 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Marjorie Barretto for the first time introduced her youngest daughter to the public by posting photos of her on social media.

Marjorie did not reveal her daughter's name, but the photos showed the two of them having fun in the snow in Japan.

"They said it’s still snowing in Japan....Should we go back?"

In another post, the actress wrote: "Isn’t this so cute? The baby needs a hot chocolate break too, from our snowmobile trip."

We both love the snow so much A post shared by marjbarretto (@marjbarretto) on Feb 25, 2018 at 7:29am PST

Marjorie's other daughters, Julia and Dani, also shared a video and photo of their sister on their social media accounts.

"Our little princess. Show her all the love she deserves," Julia said.

Our little princess. Show her all the love she deserves A post shared by Julia Barretto (@juliabarretto) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:16am PST

Danie wrote: "That smile. That sweet, sweet smile. Ever since you came, you’ve brought nothing but joy to our lives."

That smile. That sweet sweet smile. Ever since you came, you’ve brought nothing but joy to our lives. A post shared by Danielle (@danibarretto) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:28am PST

While many of the Barrettos' followers were surprised, some of them also expressed their happiness for the introducition of the youngest girl in the family.

Aside from Julia and Dani, Marjorie's kids include Claudia and Leon, her children with comedian Dennis Padilla. Dani is her daughter with ex-boyfriend Kier Legaspi. –Rappler.com