Kris invites the resigned Davao vice mayor to coffee and discussion after criticizing her on social media

Published 10:24 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After defending her mom, the late president Corazon Aquino, on social media during the commemoration of the People Power Revolution, Kris Aquino took to Instagram to invite Paolo Duterte, the resigned Davao vice mayor, to have a chat and drink after he criticized her on Facebook.

In the Facebook post dated February 20, the photo read, “The commemoration of EDSA is a reminder of a broken promise 30 years since.”

The photo was accompanied with the caption: “ Oo nga no…sorry Krissy ha, wag mag-drama…laro na lang ng PS4.” (Of course... sorry Krissy, don't be so dramatic... just play PS4.)

Reacting to the post, Kris began by saying: “This is a message to [Paolo Duterte] on IG, [Vice Mayor Pulong Duterte Official] on FB... You mentioned me in your post by name and I feel it is only proper to reply. Sorry Paolo (you called me Krissy so I’m taking the liberty of calling you Paolo) - I don’t know how to play PS4.”

The TV host, actress, and entrepreneur then said that she was writing this time not as her mom’s daughter but as her father’s daughter, who believed things can be ironed out through a face-to-face dialogue.

“May I invite you to have coffee (I endorse Nespresso) or we can have a San Mig (I’ve endorsed them too and I’m cool with the lemon flavored) if that is your preference... you have my word hindi 'ako mag da-drama' pag nagkaharap na tayo (I won't get into dramatics when we face each other).

“To the best of my knowledge, we have never actually met or been personally introduced. It is actually only Kitty your Dad, our president, had introduced me to, way back 8 years ago when I was just campaigning for my brother... I have no agenda other than the desire for you to personally get to know me and vice versa... Too much bad blood has already been manufactured between our families,” Kris said.

She then addressed her followers, saying that she wants to reach out to Paolo but also understands if he rejects it.

“Kung tanggihan mo ko, (If you decline my invitation) Paolo- I shall respect that. Nasa pamilya nyo ang kapangyarihan at ang buong lakas ng gobyerno at kapulisan ng Pilipinas- kaya sino naman nga ba ako? (The power of the government and police of the Philippines is with your family. So who am I to begin with?) Hihiram ako ng linya kay (I’ll just borrow a line from) JuliaRoberts from Notting Hill (but of course rewriting it to suit our particular situation): I’m just a girl, unfortunately not standing in front of a boy, but doing it via social media – asking him to give getting to know her personally a chance... I shall await your decision and pray that my effort won’t be snubbed."

Paolo, the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte made headlines in December after he announced that he was resigning from his post as vice mayor following a quarrel with his daughter Isabelle and the dragging of his name ot the smugglin of P6.4-billion worth of shabu. –Rappler.com