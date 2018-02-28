The actress also talks about doing her 'hugot' lines on TV

Published 8:00 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban has always been known for her famous hugot lines and this time, she lends some of her thoughts on love in the book Para Kay Ex.

Angelica wrote the foreword of the book by Beau Ang. She also appears on the book's cover.

During the book launch on Saturday, February 24, Angelica was asked what made her decide to write the foreword of the book.

"S'yempre nung binigay sa akin yung idea, nun pini-present nila sa akin, ang una ko nakita ay yung mga pictures na ayoko sa loob," Angelica said in half jest. "So sabi ko papayag ako mag-foreword, tanggalin n'yo iyan."

(Of course when they gave me the idea, they presented it to me, the first thing I saw were the pictures inside that I don't like. So I said I will write the foreword as long as they remove it.)

"So parang nag-start siya ng ganoong kagaan na usapan. At sabi ko titignan ko. Bawat page, inaral ko bale. So may mga inayos, may mga tinanggal, dinagdag, ganoon."

(So it started with that light discussion. And I said okay, I'll look at it, and then I went through each page. So there a few things that were fixed, removed, and then added.)

In the foreword, Angelica wrote about embracing the pain after a breakup because later, as you move on, it will disappear.

"Time heals all heartaches. And before you know it, magugulat ka na lang, naka-move on ka na, na kaya mo na ulit tumawa. Yung totoo. Yun walang halong pagpapanggap," Angelica wrote.

(Time heals all heartaches. And before your know it, you'll be surprised that you've moved on already. That you can laugh again. A real one, a laugh that you do not have to pretend anymore.)

'Hugot' lines

These days, Angelica has become the queen of hugot lines – those emotionally heavy quotes that she always seems to deliver in movies and television. She also has a high-profile dating history, having been in relationships with the likes of Carlo Aquino, Derek Ramsay, and John Lloyd Cruz.

Angelica said that dishing hugot lines is one of the ways she expresses herself and processes the relationships she's been through.

"Yes," she answered, when asked if it has helped her get through all the pain and angst. "Ako naman, hindi naman ito pagpapapansin itong ginagawa ko. Gusto kung maraming ma-touch na mga tao na hindi porke artista ka, nasa harap ka ng camera, eh iba yung takbo ng buhay namin."

(For me, I'm not doing this to attract attention. I want to reach so many people, to tell them that just because we're actors or we're in front of the camera, doesn't mean we run our lives differently.)

"Pare parehas tayong pinagdadaanan. Pare parehas tayong puwedeng masaktan, puwedeng maloko, puwedeng madapa. Pero pare parehas tayong dapat natin na ingatan ang sarili natin at kailangan tumayo tayo at lumaban tayo," she said.

(All of us go through the same things. All of us can get hurt, can be fooled, can fall down. But all of us also should learn to take care of ourselves, stand up, and fight.)

As for whether she's ready to be in a new relationship, Angelica said her heart is quiet for the meantime.

"Wala kalmado lang," she said. (Nothing, it's just calm for now.) –Rappler.com