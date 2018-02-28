Will the Spice Girls perform at the royal wedding reception?

Published 12:08 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Invitations have been sent out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding, and it's going to be a big celebration. Case in point: all 5 Spice Girls are set to attend!

Scary Spice herself, Melanie Brown (aka Mel B), confirmed the news on Tuesday, February 27, when she guested on the show The Real.

"All 5 Spice Girls are [attending]," Mel B said, when asked about the invitation. "Why am I so honest?"

When the hosts asked for more information about the invitation, Mel B said that she would rather not go into details of how it looked and what's in it.

Will the Spice Girls perform at the reception? Mel B just looked down as the audience clapped. "I need to go. I'm going to be fired," she said in jest.

Prince Harry previously met all 5 Spice Girls in 1997 during an event that he and his father, Prince Charles, attended in South Africa.

On the The Real, Mel B said that it may be possible for the Spice Girls to get together again for another performance following their meet-up in London.

Reports that the girl group will reunite circulated after they shared photos of themselves together on social media. But in an interview with Vogue during New York fashion week, Victoria Beckham said that the girls are not going on tour.

"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," she said, but added that she is very open to the possibility of another reunion project.

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls went on to become one of the top female groups in music with songs like "Wannabe," "Say You'll Be There," "Spice Up Your Life," and more dominating the charts.

The girls briefly reunited in 2012 when they performed during the closing of the London Olympics. – Rappler.com