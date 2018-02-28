Kim shares the photo of her 3rd child on Instagram

Published 12:02 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing the birth of Chicago West, there hasn't been much news about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 3rd child from the social media maven.

But on Tuesday, February 27, the world finally got a chance to see Chicago. Nicknamed Chi, Kim posted the photo of Chicago on IG – complete with cutsey filter – with a caption which simply said, "baby Chicago."

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago in January via surrogate. The couple have two other children – North and Saint. – Rappler.com