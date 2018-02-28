The couple share sweet moments with the country's gorgeous landscape in the background

Published 3:11 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone is anticipating actress Coleen Garcia and singer Billy Crawford's April wedding, and the couple indulged their fans with photos of their pre-wedding shoot in Ethiopia.

"It’s been way too long... Really excited to FINALLY share our #Ethiopia photos with you guys!" Coleen said on Instagram. She told her followers she will be posting a few more pictures soon.

It’s been way too long.. Really excited to FINALLY share our #Ethiopia photos with you guys! Watch this space I’m telling you, our team was just as AMAZING as our journey in this country. #EthiopYEAH ( @dmetroman @mymetrophoto) A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleen) on Feb 27, 2018 at 3:04am PST

Metrophoto, the studio that took the pictures, also shared a photo of the couple being afectionate amidst the country's wildlife.

Here’s a sneak peek of our amazingly exotic pre-wedding shoot with Coleen and Billy. . Details and full feature very soon. #BiCol #metrophotobride A post shared by Metrophoto Official Account (@mymetrophoto) on Feb 27, 2018 at 7:37am PST

The couple previously shared their photos taken in Thailand, one of the places they often go to for vacation. Before that, Coleen gathered some of her close friends for a bachelorette party in Hawaii.

Coleen and Billy confirmed their romantc relationship in 2014. The two got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com