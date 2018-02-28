IN PHOTOS: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford's pre-wedding shoot in Ethiopia
MANILA, Philippines – Everyone is anticipating actress Coleen Garcia and singer Billy Crawford's April wedding, and the couple indulged their fans with photos of their pre-wedding shoot in Ethiopia.
"It’s been way too long... Really excited to FINALLY share our #Ethiopia photos with you guys!" Coleen said on Instagram. She told her followers she will be posting a few more pictures soon.
Metrophoto, the studio that took the pictures, also shared a photo of the couple being afectionate amidst the country's wildlife.
The couple previously shared their photos taken in Thailand, one of the places they often go to for vacation. Before that, Coleen gathered some of her close friends for a bachelorette party in Hawaii.
Coleen and Billy confirmed their romantc relationship in 2014. The two got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com