The actress says she was briefed on how to act, talk, and walk like Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the 'Southern Storm' drill

Published 3:25 PM, February 28, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Actress Jaycee Parker played the role of Davao City mayor on during the city's simulation drill in the event of a terror attack on Wednesday, February 28.

Jaycee took on the role of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for over an hour on Wednesday, in an anti-terror drill held here to prepare various agencies for a terror attack.

To look the part, Jaycee wore a brown wig to resemble Sara, who was not at the activity and was represented by Public Safety and Security Command Center chief Benito de Leon.

Jaycee said she really wanted to meet Sara. “It’s just sad na wala siya. Gusto ko talaga siyang ma-meet (that she's not here. I really wanted to meet her). I actually have work in Manila but I canceled it just to be here,” she said.

On Instagram, the star posted a picture of herself standing beside officials and director Arlyn dela Cruz. It was also revealed in the same post that Rodel Fernando, a radio anchor and entertainment writer, and Arlyn brought her to Davao City to play the role.

“I’ve been here for two days, and they’ve been instructing me, they’ve been telling me what to do and how she talks, how she walks, so sana kahit papano (hopefully) I gave justice to her,” she told Rappler in an interview.

She admitted feeling nervous as she performed in a staged terror act that lasted for over an hour inside Abreeza Mall.

“Being in front of all these gentlemen and generals and everybody and not knowing what I’m doing medyo nakaka-nervous sa umpisa (made me a bit nervous in the beginning),” she said.

The former Viva Hot babe and partner of Isabel Granada’s ex-husband, Jericho Aguas, a Pampanga councilor, shared what lesson she learned from participating in the important activity.

“This is not a simple event kung baga (if), when this happened lives are at stake, so kailangan talaga they really have to know what they’re doing. Kailangan pinag-aaralan nila 'yung pinapasok nila (They need to study what they're getting themselves into),” she said. – Rappler.com