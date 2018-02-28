Trisha Duncan is a student at De La Salle University who was recently introduced as an ambassador for Ultherapy

Published 7:50 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You never know when Kris Aquino might offer you a job. It could be because she saw a viral video you made and loved it, or it may also be because she met you at an event and was inspired by your life story – as in the case of 21-year-old student Trisha Duncan.

Trisha, who is taking up Philippine Studies at De La Salle University, was introduced as one of Ultherapy's new brand ambassadors on Tuesday, February 27, at an event hosted by Kris. During a quick interview at the event, Trisha talked about her struggles with lupus, an illness where the immune system attacks itself.

Despite being diagnosed with lupus, Trisha continued with school, modeling, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, using her reach to raise awareness of the illness.

According to GMA News, Trisha's story struck a chord with Kris, prompting the celebrity to say: "Your positivity is really very inspiring.... It's not about vanity in your case and I think this is about empowerment. It's taking back your life and saying that 'No, life gave me this, life gave me these challenges but I'm going to rise above it.'"

Trisha, who hopes to graduate in June, expressed plans to become a flight attendant or write for publications.

Kris then offered Trisha a job at her company, Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP), saying she already likes Trisha and that she does not even need to go for a final interview.

"If you're ever interested to join our team come June, maybe you'll take a break, after that, maybe September. You're very much welcome to become a part of our family because I champion people who do not let setbacks get them down," Kris said.

On Instagram, Trisha expressed her gratitude to Kris. Commenting on a short video Kris shared of the event, Trisha said: "Thank you for the kind words yesterday, Ms Kris! It means so much to me coming from you, the woman I grew up watching and idolizing. Still can't get over the fact that I met you for the first time yesterday and starstruck po talaga ako (I was really starstruck) 'cause you are truly beautiful in person."

Trisha added that the job offer is motivating her to graduate.

"Thank you po sa (for the) offer with your team! Super kinilig ako (I felt really flattered) and it motivates me to finish by June. Claiming it!!" she said.

This isn't the first time Kris took a non-traditional route to hire someone. In July, she hired Aldrich Nartia, a fan who made a video meme using clips from one of Kris' blogs. The meme eventually went viral and caught the eye of Kris, who offered him a job. – Rappler.com