GD's 'The Floral Pathway' gift package, sold on Lazada, is a tribute to his fans, whom he calls his 'flowers'

Published 10:54 AM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All male citizens of South Korea are required to serve in the military for two years – but not all of them can say goodbye to their thousands of fans with a special gift set.

G-Dragon (Kwon Ji Yong, aka GD) of the all-male K-pop group Big Bang reported for military service on Tuesday, February 27, and did exactly that.

On Wednesday, February 28, in the Philippines, 7,000 of his gift sets, called “The Floral Pathway,” were made available on e-commerce site Lazada. The boxes were also made available in Malaysia and Singapore on the same day, and will be available in Indonesia on March 1, and in Thailand on March 13.

“The Floral Pathway” includes a premium coffee drip, a GD hand-printed mug, and a bracelet. All of these come wrapped in a floral-motif box that’s also designed by GD. The floral pattern is a tribute to GD’s fans, whom he calls his “flowers.”

