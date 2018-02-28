The former 'Pinoy Big Brother' winner proposes to Kryz in Japan

Published 10:37 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young has proposed to his girlfriend, fashion and lifestyle blogger Kryz Uy.

The couple, who are vacationing in Japan, confirmed the news through their respective social media accounts on Wednesday, February 28.

"Here’s to forever with you, love," Slater told his fiancee.

Kryz meanwhile shared the photo of her engagement with the caption: "Once in a while, right in the middle of life, love gives us a fairytale. I love you, [Slater Young]."



Slater was dubbed as the “The Hotshot Engineer of Cebu” when he participated in Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited. He made appearances in shows such as E-Boy and Ina Kapatid Anak.

Kryz, who is the woman behind the website kryzuy.com, has written a book called Behind the Blog. –Rappler.com