Sam hopes his next relationship will be 'the one'

Published 7:00 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sam Milby says he's doing okay after he and Mari Jasmine broke up a few months back. Although he's still in the process of healing from their relationship, Sam said life has been pretty good.

It was in 2016 when Sam confirmed that he and Mari, a TV host and blogger got together. They also went to the Star Magic Ball together.

At the press conference for his movie with Yassi Pressman entitled Ang Pambansang Third Wheel on Thursday, March 1, Sam said he has been surrounding himself with good friends, riding his motorbike, and spending some quiet time with prayer.

"I'm surrounding myself with really good friends and [biking] helps a lot. I bought a new motorcycle, nakakawala ng stress (it relieves stress). You travel a lot more and I don't want to sound [too spirtual,] but I found a great church. I'm getting discipled and I'm working on my relationship with God," he said.

Sam Milby on moving on after breakup with non-showbiz gf. #rstream pic.twitter.com/tMZYAr29Cq — alexa villano (@alexavillano) March 1, 2018

When asked what went wrong, Sam said he preferred not to divulge the reason, but says that there was no third party. He also said that it was Mari who initiated the breakup.

As for the status of his heart, Sam said he's doing better than before and that he would like to focus on building himself first.

"I'm happy where I am because parang ako yung laging nasa stage na naghahanap instead of working on myself muna and di ba, become whole in that sense.

(I'm happy where I am because I was always in that stage of looking intead of working on myself first and becoming whole in that sense.)

"They always say na you never really moved on until you're with someone else. Can I say that I've truly moved on? Yes and no. I've accepted, I'm okay. I think it would be a struggle if I saw her. That's something different but am I okay, right now."

He clarified that he and Mari are okay although they have not talked since the breakup.

As for any future relationship, Sam says that at his age, he's definitely looking for someone to settle down with.

"I'm not looking for a girlfriend. I'm looking for a wife," he said, adding he does not want to waste any more time.

"Kung sino man yung next, [dapat] siya ang the one."

(Whoever comes next should be the one.) – Rappler.com