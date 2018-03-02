Marvel Studios makes the announcement via social media, with a tweet from Robert Downey Jr

Published 11:30 AM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Good news for fans who can’t wait to see Avengers: Infinity War: its worldwide release has been bumped up to April 27 – an entire week earlier than the planned US release on May 4.

Marvel Studios made the announcement via social media, with a tweet from Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark.

Responding to a tweet from Marvel hyping the movie on May 4, RDJ asked, “Any chance I could see it earlier?”

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Of course, Marvel indulges the actor’s request, saying: “Anything for you Mr Stark! How’s April 27th?” Robert replied: “Great. With friends?”

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Marvel then invited the rest of the Infinity War cast – but it was not enough for Robert. “The entire world?” he asked – and Marvel delivers, announcing the new premiere date.

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.



Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War sees a Marvel crossover of epic proportions, with the original Avengers joined by Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Marvel’s current hottest character, Black Panther (and of course his trusty kingsguard, Okoye), and possibly even the Guardians of the Galaxy gang, who make an appearance at the end of the Infinity War trailer. (WATCH: The new trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War' brings all your favorite heroes together)

In the film, the heroes come together to try and defeat Thanos, who may just be the biggest villain the Marvel Universe has ever seen.

Infinity War will be Marvel’s next film following the wildly successful Black Panther, so there will be a lot of hype to live up to. But with so many fan favorites in one movie, it’s got a good shot at doing so, and the world will find out if it does sooner than expected! – Rappler.com