The actress currently stars as Elsa in 'Himala: The Musical'

Published 12:44 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipina is taking on the role of Gigi Van Tranh in Miss Saigon: Aicelle Santos. The actress, who currently stars in Himala: The Musical, will be part of the United Kingdom touring production of the beloved musical, playing the bar girl who works alongside the main character, Kim.

According to CNN, she will be leaving for Manchester by the third week of March to begin training for the role.

Aicelle joins the roster of Filipina artists who have taken on the role of Gigi in Miss Saigon. Rachelle Ann Go played Gigi in the London West End revival of the musical, while Isay Alvarez held the role in the original West End production, opposite Lea Salonga as Kim.

The musical is set in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh) in the 1970s, during the Vietnam War. It follows the story of star-crossed lovers Kim, a teenage bar girl, and Chris, an American GI, who are separated by the war. – Rappler.com