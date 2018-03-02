Here is a list of the films that won Best Picture over the last 20 years

Published 1:26 PM, March 02, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, USA – Nine films are vying to win this year's Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards happening this Sunday, March 4 (Monday morning, March 5 in Manila).

Ahead of Sunday's awards night in Hollywood, here is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years:

2017 - Moonlight

2016 - Spotlight

2015 - Birdman

2014 - 12 Years A Slave

2013 - Argo

2012 - The Artist

2011 - The King's Speech

2010 - The Hurt Locker

2009 - Slumdog Millionaire

2008 - No Country for Old Men

2007 - The Departed

2006 - Crash

2005 - Million Dollar Baby

2004 - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2003 - Chicago

2002 - A Beautiful Mind

2001 - Gladiator

2000 - American Beauty

1999 - Shakespeare in Love

1998 - Titanic

The 9 films hoping to join the roster are Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (READ: FULL LIST: Nominees, The Oscars 2018)

The Oscars – hosted by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel – will be beamed live around the world by ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. – Rappler.com