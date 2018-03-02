Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years
HOLLYWOOD, USA – Nine films are vying to win this year's Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards happening this Sunday, March 4 (Monday morning, March 5 in Manila).
Ahead of Sunday's awards night in Hollywood, here is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years:
- 2017 - Moonlight
- 2016 - Spotlight
- 2015 - Birdman
- 2014 - 12 Years A Slave
- 2013 - Argo
- 2012 - The Artist
- 2011 - The King's Speech
- 2010 - The Hurt Locker
- 2009 - Slumdog Millionaire
- 2008 - No Country for Old Men
- 2007 - The Departed
- 2006 - Crash
- 2005 - Million Dollar Baby
- 2004 - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- 2003 - Chicago
- 2002 - A Beautiful Mind
- 2001 - Gladiator
- 2000 - American Beauty
- 1999 - Shakespeare in Love
- 1998 - Titanic
The 9 films hoping to join the roster are Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (READ: FULL LIST: Nominees, The Oscars 2018)
The Oscars – hosted by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel – will be beamed live around the world by ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. – Rappler.com