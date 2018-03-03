Underarm sweat patches, anyone?

Published 10:52 AM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – They say it’s an honor to simply be nominated for an Oscar, and now we know why: whether or not they win the coveted award, nominees in the acting and directing categories of the Academy Awards bring home a swag bag loaded with all kinds of goodies – and we’re not just talking about candies or face masks. (FULL LIST: Nominees, The Oscars 2018)

LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets aptly calls the goodie bag the “Everyone Wins” bags, considering its contents (it should be noted that the company has gotten in trouble before for using the "Oscars" branding in its giveaways despite not being Academy-sanctioned).

This year, 26 actors and directors stand to take home a slew of items that all together cost a pretty penny – at least $100,000, according to USA Today.

Some items are simply luxury versions of the usual goodie bag swag: soy candles from Charleston & Harlow, lemonade-flavored moonshine from Southern Wicked Lemonade, detox tea by Quincy Herbals, color-changing lipstick by Blush & Whimsy.

Other items are certainly extravagant, but understandable as event giveaways: luxury vacations to Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Hawaii; a stay at a high-end resort in Greece; commissioned art work from Reian Williams Fine Art; and sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky.

And then there are those items that are just downright bizarre and outrageous in the way that Hollywood lifestyles are. These are just some of the strangest ones:

Underarm sweat patches from Dandi Patch

Because a star cannot be caught dead with sweaty underarms!

PepperFace lightweight pepper spray

Gifts to stay safe and in style https://goo.gl/BLwMVT A post shared by PepperFace (@thepepperface) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:16pm PST

Presumably to ward off the paparazzi.

A 10,000-bowl donation to their animal shelter of choice, and pet food from Halo, Purely for Pets

Weird, but also kind of sweet.

A levitating bluetooth speaker from Shop Modern Innovations

Weird, but also kind of cool.

An 18-minute phobia relief session with Kalliope Barlis

This is supposedly valued at $495 – a price tag that, for regular folks, probably induces fear more than relieves it.

23andMe DNA testing service

So they can accurately update the “Early Life” section of their Wikipedia pages.

Pre-launch access to the NeverMissed dating app

Truly a gift, especially considering that Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet is among those people entitled to receive an Everyone Wins bag, and may just be on this dating app too.

The 2018 Oscars will be held on March 5, Monday, Philippine time. – Rappler.com