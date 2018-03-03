Another famous baby, Zia Dantes, is among the guests

Published 8:30 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo turned 3 on March 3, and the Instagram darling celebrated with a rainbow-and-dinosaur-themed bash held at the Mind Museum in Bonifacio Global City.

The daughter of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo and husband Hayden Kho came up with her party theme months ago, and her parents delivered with dinosaur-themed giveaways, cake, and decor. (READ: This is what a day in the life of Scarlet Snow Belo is like)

The birthday girl wore a Dolce and Gabbana dress that matched her mother's.

She also had a red dinosaur painted on her cheek in keeping with the theme of the party.

Zia, Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' two-year-old daughter, was among the guests, turning up the cuteness as she and Scarlet roared like a pair of adorable dinosaurs.

Even Scarlet's dad got in on the face painting action.

The cake was taller than the birthday celebrant, and was covered in dinosaurs and rainbows.

The giveaways include dinosaur coloring books, figurines, and clay sets, as well as personalized Scarlet Snow Belo lunchboxes and pillows.

Guests also took home a package of products from Vicki Belo's baby line.

Scarlet is Vicki's third child, and her first and only child with Hayden Kho. She was conceived via IVF, and was introduced to the public in 2016. Since then, she has become an online celebrity, now counting 2 million followers on Instagram. – Rappler.com