LIVE UPDATES: Oscars 2018 winners
MANILA, Philippines – It's that time of the year again in Hollywood as Tinseltown's biggest names gather for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5, Manila time).
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returns for the second time to host the event in Los Angeles.
It promises to be a tight race as The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri battle it out for the top plums.
Tune in for all the action starting 7 am, Manila time, as it happens.
Best Picture
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces/Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Cinematography
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- "Mighty River," Mudbound
- "Mystery of Love," Call Me by Your Name
- "Remember Me," Coco
- "Stand Up for Something," Marshall
- "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Documentary Short Subject
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
– Rappler.com