Published 12:56 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Shape of Water won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5, Manila time).

The Shape of Water bested other nominees including Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker, the youth who are showing us how things are done..Growing up in Mexico, I thought this would never happen, but it happened," director Guillermo del Toro said as he accepted the Oscar.

"This is a door, kick it open, and come in,” he said.

The film is about an isolated woman who works for a high-security government laboratory and falls in love with a humanoid-amphibian creature. It stars Sally Hawkins, and Michael Shannon. It was directed by Del Toro, who also took home the award for Best Director. – Rappler.com