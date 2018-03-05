The actress is awarded for her role in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Published 12:45 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Frances McDormand won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2018 Oscars held on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5, Manila time).

She won for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, where she played a mother fighting for justice for her daughter's death.

She won over other nominees including Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), and Meryl Streep (The Post).

McDormand honored her fellow female nominees across all categories, inviting them to stand up and be recognized at the end of her acceptance speech. Placing her statuette on the floor, McDormand said, "If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight."

"Look around ladies and gentlemen because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Invite us into your office in a couple of days or you can come to ours and we’ll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight: inclusion rider."

