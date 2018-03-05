The actor wins for his role in ‘Darkest Hour’

Published 12:35 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gary Oldman took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2018 Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5, Manila time).

Gary Oldman won for his performance in Darkest Hour, where he played iconic British prime minister Winston Churchill.

Oldman prevailed over fellow actors Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq).

Oldman thanked a slew of people in his acceptance speech, including his fellow nominees, his colleagues, and his wife. He also mentioned Churchill, saying, "I would just like to salute sir Winston Churchill who has been marvelous company on what an be described as an incredible journey."

He also thanked his mother: "She is 99 years young next birthday, she is watching the ceremony from the comfort of her sofa. I say to my mother, thank you for your love and support. Put the kettle on, I’m bringing Oscar."

The Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. – Rappler.com