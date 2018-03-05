(3RD UPDATE) The red carpet is rolled out once again for the biggest awards show in Hollywood

Published 8:21 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3RD UPDATE) – Stars once again stepped out onto the red carpet on Sunday, March 4 (March 5, Manila time) for arguably the biggest awards show in Hollywood, the Academy Awards.

The 2018 Hollywood awards season kicked off on a subdued note with an all-black dress code at the Golden Globes, with stars going monochrome as part of the Time’s Up movement against sexual inequality and abuse in the industry. Celebrities also wore black to the BAFTAs, and donned white roses at the Grammys in support of the movement.

There was no such dress code at this year’s Oscars, and the stars turned up in full color on the Oscars 2018 red carpet.

Celebrities who attended the event include Best Actor nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Timothée Chalamet, Tom Holland, Best Supporting Actress nominee and I, Tonya star Allison Janney, Danny Glover, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Patrick Stewart, Abbie Cornish, Elizabeth Moss, and Jordan Peele, who is nominated for Best Director for Get Out.

Also in attendance were Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o, Gina Rodriguez, Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Jennifer Garner, and Mudbound's Mary J Blige, who is the first person to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song in the same night.

Laura Dern, and Best Actress nominees Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan also walked the red carpet, as well as Best Director nominee Greta Gerwig.

The 90th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. – Rappler.com