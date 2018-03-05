The 'West Side Story' actress' dress is made in the Philippines

Published 9:02 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Five decades after winning an Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story, Rita Moreno returned to the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards wearing the same dress she won her award in.

She made a few changes though, making it strapless and wearing it with gloves.

Get this: Rita Moreno recycled the same dress she wore to the #Oscars in 1962 tonight, and she looks SPECTACULAR. pic.twitter.com/AS3AYrdq8W — InStyle (@InStyle) March 4, 2018

In a report by People, Rita said during the red carpet: "This is the gown I wore in 1962 when I won my Oscar. This was made in the Philippines.”

According to a report from the Philippine Star in 2013, the Puerto Rican actress mentioned that it the was late fashion designer Pitoy Moreno who made her gown.

Rita earlier confirmed on Twitter that she was going to wear the same dress.

The actress is set to be one of the presenters for the program. –Rappler.com