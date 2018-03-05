'We can't let bad behavior slide anymore,' says Jimmy

Published 10:05 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 90th Academy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5 Manila), with host Jimmy Kimmel addressing the downfall of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the "envelopegate."

During the opening, the TV talk show host that Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations, which rocked Hollywood "was long overdue."

"We can't let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example," he said.

"And the truth is, if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, if we can do that, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time at every other place they go."

#Oscars host @JimmyKimmel doesn't waste time addressing Harvey Weinstein and envelopegate in his opening monologue https://t.co/Il0tZXcT7C pic.twitter.com/KOijZxLLho — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

He also talked about the Time's Up and #MeToo campaign, launched by the women of Hollywood and highlighted that only 11% of women are directors.

Greta Gerwig, whose movie Lady Bird is up for Best Film, is the first woman director nominated since Katherine Bigelow, who won for The Hurt Locker.

The TV talk show host also joked about last year's envelopegate, saying that the accountants made "a comedy of their own."

– with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com