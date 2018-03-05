Del Toro wins for his movie 'The Shape of Water'

Published 12:26 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mexico's Guillermo del Toro won Best Director at the 90th Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5, Manila time).

Del Toro won over the likes of Christopher Nolan, (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread).

The Shape of Water director joins his fellow compatriots Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant) to win a Best Director award. – Rappler.com