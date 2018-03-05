Oscars 2018: Guillermo Del Toro wins Best Director
MANILA, Philippines – Mexico's Guillermo del Toro won Best Director at the 90th Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5, Manila time).
Del Toro won over the likes of Christopher Nolan, (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread).
The Shape of Water director joins his fellow compatriots Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant) to win a Best Director award. – Rappler.com