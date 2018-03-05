Practically perfect in every way!

Published 12:22 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans were given their first look at Mary Poppins Returns as the first teaser trailer for the movie is released.

The trailer debuted during a commercial break at the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony Monday, March 5 (Sunday, March 4, in the US).

The trailer introduces Emily Blunt as the beloved magical nanny, who was played by Julie Andrews in the original Mary Poppins.

The upcoming movie will be a sequel to the 1964 film, and will feature adult versions of Jane and Michael Banks, Mary Poppins' two charges. Starring alongside Emily are Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, who play Jane and Michael, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays a lamplighter who grew up with Bert the chimney sweep from the original movie.

The film is scheduled for US release on December 25, Christmas day. – Rappler.com