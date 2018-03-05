Costume designer Mark Bridges wins the jet ski and an Oscar

Published 7:56 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Acceptance speeches have long been part of the Academy Awards and some of it tend to go on for far too long. This year, Jimmy Kimmel, who returned as host for the second time, decided to do a challenge a la The Price is Right – whoever has the shortest speech gets to go home with a jet ski.

"This is not a joke. I'll be timing you, I have a stop watch," he said during the opening of the show.

And true enough as the program ended, a winner was picked. Mark Bridges, who won for costume design for Phantom Thread was wheeled onstage with Oscar winner Helen Mirren – who did a fantastic job channeling Vanna White – along for the ride.

The price of the jet ski? Around $18,000.

Aside from the jet ski, a trip to Lake Havasu in Arizona was also included.

Watch the jet ski presentation starting at 10:20.

–Rappler.com