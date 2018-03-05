'To be clear, the 'Bagani' fantaserye does not purport itself to be a historical account of Philippine history or culture,' says Star Creatives, the business unit behind the show

Published 11:06 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Star Creatives, the busines unit behind the show Bagani, has released a statement on the show which premiered on Monday, March 5.

Before the teleserye aired, the show was criticized for casting mestizo actors and mestiza actresses when the the story was set during the pre-colonial times. Liza Soberano, who plays the role of Ganda, defended herself from the backlash after many netizens questioned her citizenship. The actress is part Filipino, part American. (READ: ‘Bagani’ draws flak for casting, Liza Soberano responds)

In the statement, ABS-CBN said they did extensive research for the show and clarified the use of the word bagani.

" The concept of ABS-CBN’s new fantaserye 'Bagani' is to feature warriors, protectors, and heroes who espouse Filipino values and beliefs.

"The production team did intensive research to determine a distinctly Filipino term that embodies a champion who fights for the common good of his tribe or family—somebody who is brave, honorable, self-sacrificing, and good-hearted. In the end, the team recognized that the term and concept of a 'Bagani' best solidifies the traits that the program wants to highlight," they said.

It also pointed out that by using the word bagani, they did not mean to treat lightly the beliefs and culture of the indigenous people's community. They said that through this show, they hoped to spread good values of a Filipino warrior.

"To be clear, the 'Bagani' fantaserye does not purport itself to be a historical account of Philippine history or culture. The program has always maintained that it has created an alternative fictional universe with elements of Filipino mythology and folklore that simply serves as an avenue to creatively deliver and highlight Filipino values, beliefs, and heroism," they said.

Press statement on #Bagani A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:56am PST

Bagani also stars Enrique Gil, Sofia Andres, Makisig Morales, and Matteo Guidcelli. –Rappler.com