(UPDATED) The actor says he got fed up as his brother-in-law and other members of his family were 'always ganging up' on him

Published 12:11 PM, March 06, 2018

ANGELES CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Police arrested actor Baron Geisler on Monday, March 5, after he allegedly "threatened to kill" his brother-in-law Michael Robin Stone Morales in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The police said in a report sent to reporters on Tuesday, March 6, that the incident happened in Morales' home.

"The actor while holding a kitchen knife went amuck and threatened to kill [Morales]," police said in a report sent to reporters on Tuesday, March 6.

Senior Superintendent Enrico Vargas, city police director, said the 35-year-old actor was seen shirtless and holding a kitchen knife as he was continuously kicking the gate of his brother-in-law’s residence around 3:30 p.m on Monday.

Morales, 45, told policemen that the actor was threatening to kill him with the knife.

Police arrested Baron and brought him to the Police Station 3.

Senior Inspector Agnes Nolasco, public information officer of the city police, said charges of grave threat, alarm and scandal, and possession of a bladed weapon outside of residence were filed against Baron before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

She said Prosecutor Anthony Aloysius Manalang had recommended the continuous detention of the actor.

Baron and Michael are neighbors along Cruz Avenue Extension at Don Bonifacio Subdivision in Barangay Pulung Maragul here.

The actor told media that he got fed up as his brother-in-law and other members of his family were "ganging up" on him.

“Lagi nila akong pinagkakakampihan kaya nagawa ko ang ganoong bagay (They're always ganging up on me, that's why I did that),” Baron said.

The last time the actor was arrested was in Quezon City for supposed violent behavior at a resto-bar last year. (READ: 5 times Baron Geisler made headlines) – With a report from Rambo Talabong / Rappler.com