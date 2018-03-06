See Joshua Garcia, Marjorie Barretto, and more celebrate Julia's big day!

Published 12:39 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto is turning 21 and the young actress celebrated her big day in advance with a fun Mexican-themed party!

Julia’s party was held on Sunday, March 4, ahead of her actual birthday on March 10. Her mom Marjorie Barretto, her sisters Dani and Claudia, her brother Leon, and her youngest sister were all with her at the party. (LOOK: Marjorie Barretto introduces youngest daughter on social media)

My everything. : @andreabeldua A post shared by Danielle (@danibarretto) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:09am PST



Of course, her rumored boyfriend Joshua Garcia was in attendance as well – they even danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

A post shared by Julia (@barrettojulia8) on Mar 5, 2018 at 2:02am PST



Among her celebrity friends in attendance were Yassi Pressman, Dominic Roque, Sam Concepcion, and Gabbi Garcia.





Adv Happy Birthday Ju! #SqualaFam A post shared by Dominic Roque (@dominicroque) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:41am PST



Her fun decorations – including banderitas with her name laser cut into the design – were by K Signs and Designs, and her colorful cake was by Sweet Creations by Mums.

















Happy birthday to our dear @juliabarretto A post shared by smalllaude (@smalllaude) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:08pm PST





– Rappler.com