IN PHOTOS: Julia Barretto's Mexican-themed 21st birthday bash
MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto is turning 21 and the young actress celebrated her big day in advance with a fun Mexican-themed party!
Julia’s party was held on Sunday, March 4, ahead of her actual birthday on March 10. Her mom Marjorie Barretto, her sisters Dani and Claudia, her brother Leon, and her youngest sister were all with her at the party. (LOOK: Marjorie Barretto introduces youngest daughter on social media)
Of course, her rumored boyfriend Joshua Garcia was in attendance as well – they even danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”
Among her celebrity friends in attendance were Yassi Pressman, Dominic Roque, Sam Concepcion, and Gabbi Garcia.
Happy Birthday Julia!!! @JuliaBarretto Eto ang mga Third Wheel photos ko from last night! #AngPambansangThirdWheel 2 days nalang!!!! (Also, nasa IG stories ko yung winner na makakathirdwheel namin ni Sam Milby sa red carpet!!! Congrats!!!) keep on posting your photos with the hashtag! May chance pa kayong manalo ng DATE with me and @SamuelMilby!!! AHA
Her fun decorations – including banderitas with her name laser cut into the design – were by K Signs and Designs, and her colorful cake was by Sweet Creations by Mums.
Julia turns 21I have to say my special thank you’s to those who have helped me out @ksignsanddesigns thank you for carrying out my design for the laser cut banderitas, sorry for making it more difficult for you that I insisted on putting Julia’s name on it. It was better than I expected! It has the most photos! Thank you also for putting up with all my crazy ideas for our printables including label for my cans!@sweetcreationsbymums Thanks for the beautiful cake, cupcakes and dessert. And Mel of Party Time, for helping me with my last minute props and and photo wall. And Jeff of Music Team pro for my sound system for the past years ,and the beautiful string lights which we started using for our parties since last year. Those lights completed the look
The making of our Mexican Fiesta party for Julia’s 21st last night... One of the ways I show my children my love for them, is by making their birthday parties special. Ever since they were little, I put together a theme, and try my best to do it all on a tight budget. I run to Kamuning Market to buy tela and have table cloths sewn, according to theme, I run to QC circle for plants, Dapitan for props and even Divisoria for toys and other supplies. Each year, they challenge me to outdo my previous party. I happily take on the challenge, and hope they know how much their birthdays mean to me, the day God blessed me with their birth. #ILoveBeingTheirMom
– Rappler.com