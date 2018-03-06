The actress opens up about the loss in a blog post

Published 1:02 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Saab Magalona and her husband Jim Bacarro lost their baby daughter – one half of a set of twins – on February 8. The couple had twins, and their son is still in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The actress opened up about the loss on her blog, saying, “This might be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write. I’ve stayed silent because I think I’ve been in denial... This last month, I was in and out of the ICU and I almost didn’t make it,” she said in a blog post entitled “Heartbroken but Hopeful.”

“On February 8, we lost our baby girl,” she said, adding that their son is still confined, but is doing better.

“The doctors initially said he was in critical condition. He has fought through so many complications and had to undergo surgery and is thankfully doing much better today,” she said.

“So many things happened in the last month. There are so many people we could blame and be angry with, but each time we hold our boy, we think otherwise,” she added. “He’s been fighting to be part of this world and it’s our responsibility to make it one that is forgiving – one that tries to see the best in other people.”

Saab thanked her readers, and asked for continued prayers for their family, “especially for our angel and for our baby boy.”

In her blog post, Saab also briefly remembered her father, rapper Francis Magalona, who died 9 years ago on March 6. “I know he will be looking after his apo,” she said.

Saab said she and Jim are “taking it one day at a time” and focusing on their blessings.

“I am still alive, I have a strong and loving husband, and God has shown us so many miracles through our little boy,” she said.

She wrote that while publishing her blog might have made her painful ordeal real, but she did so to honor her daughter: “She was such a beautiful girl and we believe she gave her life for me and her twin brother,” she said.

She ended by thanking the people who have helped them through the tragedy.

“We are thankful for family, for the doctors and nurses in the NICU, ICU and maternity ward, for the other babies and parents in the NICU that inspire us, for the strangers that smile at us. If you look hard enough, this doesn’t have to be such a scary world after all,” she said. “I know we’ll make it through.”

Saab announced her pregnancy in September 2017. This was the first pregnancy of Saab with Jim since they got married in 2015. – Rappler.com