Parañaque is set to host the Parade of Stars in December

Published 10:51 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It may only be March, but the Metro Manila Executive Committee (Execom) already convened to prepare for the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, the committee discussed the deadlines for those interested to join the festival.

Deadline for letter of intent will be at 5:00 pm on March 31. The deadline for the submission of the scripts and required documents will be at 5:00 pm, May 21.

From June 4- 10, the selection committee will deliberate on the scripts submitted, while on June 15, the first 4 official script entries will be announced.

Parañaque will host the festival this year, with the Parade of Stars scheduled on December 23. An Audience Choice award and Children's Choice award will still be given during the awards night after Christmas.

Last January, the committee said that the 2017 festival exceeded the P1 billion mark compared to the 2016 festival.

Vice Ganda's The Revenger Squad topped the box office, followed by Coco Martin's Ang Panday followed by Siargao and Hunted Forest.– Rappler.com