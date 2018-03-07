The nostalgia is real!

Published 12:09 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden – a cult favorite of the early 2000s – is getting a reboot, and the new cast just got together to sing the series’ theme song, “Qing Fei De Yi.”

A video posted on a Facebook fan page shows the new F4 boys Dylan Wang, Darren Chen, Connor Leong, and Caesar Wu jamming to the song along with actress Shen Yue. The video is short, and doesn’t even get to the end of the song – but hearing the familiar tune is enough to make any early 2000s kid’s heart skip a beat.

Shen will play the show’s plucky heroine, Shan Cai, while Dylan takes on the role of beloved bad boy Dao Ming Si, who falls in love with her. Darren plays the sensitive Hua Ze Lei, who loves Shan Cai in secret, Connor plays Mei Zuo, and Caesar plays Xi Men.

The original 2001 series, starred Barbie Shu, Jerry Yan, Vic Zhou, Vanness Wu, and Ken Chu, who were propelled to stardom. In the show, Shan Cai is a girl from a lower-class background who studies at an uppercrust school and stands up to – and eventually falls in love with – the big man on campus, Dao Ming Si, leader of the school’s top squad, the F4.

The show was released in the Philippines in 2003 and became a huge hit, shooting the main cast to superstar status.

ABS-CBN, which broadcasted the original series in the Philippines, also has broadcasting rights for the remake. It is set to air in 2018, though no release date has been specified. – Rappler.com