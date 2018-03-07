In an Instagram post, Maxene sends love to her sister, who lost her baby daughter in February

Published 8:00 AM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Maxene Magalona expressed support for her sister Saab Magalona, who recently opened up on her blog about losing her baby daughter.

Saab, who was expecting twins with husband Jim Bacarro, lost her baby girl on February 8. Their son is still in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Maxene took to Instagram to show her love and support for her younger sister. Maxene shared two posts: a childhood photo of her and Saab, and a photo with Jim and Saab from her January wedding to Rob Manaquil.

"Sending love to my baby sister," she said in the first post.

"Sending love to my baby sister,"

"We will always be here for you," she said in the other.

"We will always be here for you"

Saab wrote about the devastating loss in a blog entitled "Heartbroken but hopeful," posted on their father Francis Magalona's 9th death anniversary. Releasing the blog, she said, was a way to honor her daughter.

"On February 8, we lost our baby girl," she wrote. She also said that their son is still in the NICU after fighting complications and undergoing surgery, though he is "thankfully doing much better today."

Saab asked for continued prayers for her and her family, especially for the twins.

"We are taking it one day at a time, focusing on all the good things we are blessed with. I am still alive, I have a strong and loving husband, and God has shown us so many miracles through our little boy," Saab wrote.

The twins were Jim and Saab's first pregnancy since they got married in 2015. – Rappler.com