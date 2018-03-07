The couple's agencies confirm the news

Published 2:19 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress and singer Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Joon have confirmed that they are dating, following months of speculation by fans.

The couple have reportedly been dating since late 2017.

According to Allkpop, the stars’ management confirmed the news.

Park’s label, S.A.L.T Entertainment said "Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have been close friends, but started seeing each other near the end of last year. They give strength to each other. Please look fondly on the couple who've started to date recently."

Choi's agency, Huayi Brothers, also admitted, "We checked on the dating rumors, and they've been dating since the end of last year."

According to Soompi, the couple both attended Chung Ang University, and enjoy going on quiet dates at Park’s place. The couple initially denied that they were dating.

Park, who visited Manila in 2017 as a Bench endorser, gained fame for her roles in K-dramas such as Stairway to Heaven, You’re Beautiful, and The Heirs.

Choi is known for starring in shows including Padam Padam, Adolescence Medley, and Missing Nine. – Rappler.com