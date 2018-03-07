The song is written for the 'Wrinkle in Time' soundtrack

Published 7:15 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Soul band Sade released their first song in 7 years, and it's every bit as dreamy and soulful as one would expect a Sade song to be.

The British soul group fronted by singer Sade Adu is known for their hits such as "Smooth Operator" and "Your Love Is King."

Called "Flower of the Universe," the new track was written especially for the A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack, which also includes songs by Sia, Kehlani, and DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato.

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay described singer Sade as "kind and giving, a goddess," adding that she didn't expect Sade to agree to write a song for the film, but she asked anyway.

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

"We began a journey together that I'll never forget," Ava tweeted.

Sade's last release was a best-of collection from 2011 titled The Ultimate Collection, which included 4 previously unreleased tracks including originals "I Would Never Have Guessed" and "Love is Found," as well as a cover of Thin Lizzy's 1974 song "Still In Love With You" and a remix of her song "The Moon and The Sky" featuring Jay-Z.

Prior to that, the band came out with a full-length studio album, Soldier of Love.

The song is available to stream online, on channels including YouTube and Spotify. – Rappler.com