The coffee table contains the stars the agency has mentored in the last 25 years

Published 2:03 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To close the 25th anniversary of ABS-CBN's Star Magic talent agency, the group launched its coffee table book on Sunday, March 4 at the 9501 restaurant in ELJ Center.

Many of the management's stars attended. Seen in the crowd we luminaries such as Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, Jessy Mendiola, Jake Cuenca, and more.

Johnny Manahan, the founder of the talent center was also there to grace the event along with some special guests such as Vicki Belo and daughter Cristalle Henares-Pitt.

The coffee table will be available in leading bookstores soon. –Rappler.com