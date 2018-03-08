The coffee table contains the stars the agency has mentored in the last 25 years
Published 2:03 PM, March 08, 2018
Updated 2:03 PM, March 08, 2018
25 YEARS. The stars of Star Magic close the 25th year anniversary with the launch of the coffee table book. All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – To close the 25th anniversary of ABS-CBN's Star Magic talent agency, the group launched its coffee table book on Sunday, March 4 at the 9501 restaurant in ELJ Center.
Many of the management's stars attended. Seen in the crowd we luminaries such as Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, Jessy Mendiola, Jake Cuenca, and more.
Johnny Manahan, the founder of the talent center was also there to grace the event along with some special guests such as Vicki Belo and daughter Cristalle Henares-Pitt.
STAR MAGIC 25. To commemorate their 25th year, Star Magic has come out with a coffee table book filled with their biggest and brightest stars.
SHAINA'S MOMENT. Actress Shaina Magdayao shows her spread inside the book.
THE MAN. Star Magic founder and head honcho, Johnny Manahan.
HEARTTHROB. Piolo Pascual is everyone's dream leading man.
ECHO'S TIME. Jericho Rosales is one of Star Magic's pride.
FINE ACTRESS. Angelica Panganiban morphs from protagonist to antagonist.
THE QUEEN OF MOVIES. Bea Alonzo proves that she's an actress whose star is far from dimming.
ONCE A STAR, ALWAYS A STAR. Claudine Barretto is still considered a Star Magic baby despite having already left the agency.
HER TIME. Jodi Sta Maria shows her sultrier side.
THE MAN. John Lloyd Cruz proves that its more than just good looks that keeps the fans coming back for more.
SUPPORT. Shaina Magdayao with former Star Magic talents Jan Marini Alano and Lindsay Custodio.
LEADING MAN STATUS. Gerald Anderson
PAPA P. Piolo Pascual gives a speech during the program.
BEA'S MOMENT. Bea Alonzo at the Star Magic coffee table book launch
THE BOSS. Star Magic's main man Johnny Manahan.
BELO BEAUTIES. Vicki Belo and Cristalle Henares-Pitt.
SONG NUMBER. Jed Madela entertains the guests during the program.
RISING STAR. Arci Muñoz attends the event.
CHINITA PRINCESS. KIm Chiu at the book launch.
STAR MAGIC BABY. Antoinette Taus shows her support for the book.
CUENCA IN THE HOUSE. Jake Cuenca attends the book launch.
JOSHLIA. Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto looking sweet at the event.
ARE THEY? Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao together at the event.
LOOKING BETTER. Jessy Mendiola
ELNELLA. Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador.
The coffee table will be available in leading bookstores soon. –Rappler.com