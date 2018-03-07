Saab clarifies her son is not in critical condition

Published 10:22 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Saab Magalona gave an update about the health status of her son with her husband, musician Jim Bacarro. On Wednesday, March 7, Saab took to Twitter to thank her followers for their prayers and wishes.

"Thank you to everyone for your love and support during this trying time. We’d also like to clarify that our baby boy is NOT in critical condition. He is recovering well in the NICU — let’s pray we can take him home by the end of the month," she tweeted.

Saab, who confirmed that she and Jim were expecting twins posted an entry in her blog that their daughter died on February 8.

“I am still alive, I have a strong and loving husband, and God has shown us so many miracles through our little boy,” she wrote.

Sister Maxene Magalona also consoled her sister, posting photos of them when they were kids and one of the photos during her church wedding to Rob Mananquil, where Saab served as the matron of honor.

"Sending love to my baby sister," Maxene said.

Saab announced her pregnancy in September 2017. This was the first pregnancy of Saab with Jim since they got married in 2015. – Rappler.com