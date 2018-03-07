Mark Zambrano, a reporter for GMA News, proposes to Aicelle Santos, who is set to leave for the 'Miss Saigon' tour in the UK

Published 11:30 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Himala lead actress and singer Aicelle Santos is now engaged. On Wednesday, March 7, Aicelle's boyfriend. GMA reporter Mark Zambrano proposed to her.

GMA Artist Center, who manages Aicelle's showbiz career posted a photo of the couple after the proposal.

"It’s a yes! Aicelle Santos and Mark Zambrano are now engaged Congratulations to the happy couple! "

It’s a yes! Aicelle Santos and Mark Zambrano are now engaged Congratulations to the happy couple! A post shared by GMA Artist Center (@artistcenter) on Mar 7, 2018 at 5:32am PST

It was in 2016 when Aicelle and Mark started dating and became a couple.

Aicelle will be leaving for the United Kingdom tour of Miss Saigon, where she will play the role of Gigi Van Tranh. She is set to leave around the 3rd week of March. – Rappler.com