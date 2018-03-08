A relative of the actor confirms his death

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Bernardo Bernardo died on Thursday, March 8. He was 73 years old.

Bernardo's niece, Susan Vecina Santos, confirmed the actor's death on Facebook. Although the reason for his death has not been revealed, it was earlier reported that he had a tumor in the pancreas.

"Our tito Bernardo Bernardo passed away this morning, thak you for al your prayers, Santos said in her post.

Susan told ABS-CBN that the wake will be held at St Peter’s Chapel in Quezon City.

Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Diño paid tribute to the late actor in a Facebook post.

Broadway star Lea Salonga took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the late actor.

"Rest In Peace, Bernardo Bernardo. This has been heavy news to hear. Tito Bernie was my very first leading man in the very first show I ever did, The King and I (he played the King of Siam and I was one of his daughters). Kind, funny, ebullient, brilliant, big hearted. Sigh."

Bernardo is an accomplished theater, TV, and movie actor. His recent works include roles in The Significant Other, Ang Larawan, and Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis. He was awarded Best Supporting Actor in the Gawad Urian for the movie Imbisibol.

He is also known for playing Steve Carpio in the late comedy king Dolphy sitcom Home Along da Riles. – Rappler.com