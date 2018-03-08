' I don’t think it’s a big deal. I think it's a very normal thing,' Claudia says

Published 7:00 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Claudia Barretto refuses to make a big deal of the existence of her youngest sister, whose name has yet to be revealed, calling it a “very happy” and “normal thing.”

“It’s not really a big deal. I don’t want people to blow it out of proportion,” Claudia explained during the Cornerstone Media Night on March 5.

“It’s a sincere thing, the love we have for our family, not just her, [but also to] the rest of my siblings, my brother. It’s the same. I don’t think it’s a big deal. I think it's a very normal thing.”

Addressing her mom’s critics, Claudia held that only negative people would make disproving comments of something so beautiful.

“Of course it’s a very happy thing. There’s nothing negative about it. So, anyone who tries to twist that is...really the person who’s negative, who’s just trying to bring out bad things out of something that’s good.”

When asked about her sister, Claudia described her as “very talented,” adding that at 5-years-old, she’s already “more confident” than her.

It was in February when netizens first saw photos of the young Barretto. Marjorie, along with her children Julia, Dani, and Leon, posted photos of her on social media, fondly calling her “baby” and “little princess.” Although the actress did not confirm what exactly her relationship to the little girl was at that time, several netizens were quick to speculate and make the connection.

Claudia explained that it wasn’t their intention to hide her youngest sister from the public.

“She’s also still a baby. I think legally its safer to keep some things private. She’s a baby and what if she wants to grow up to be a private individual? We don’t know what future she wants for herself and to me it’s very normal. It’s not a big deal.”

On her music career

After releasing her latest single, “Finally Found It” in December, Claudia is now prepping for an upcoming concert, top-billed by YouTube sensation AJ Rafael, alongside Janina Vela, Kyle Echarri, Alex Diaz, and Jayda. The 18-year-old shared that she couldn’t believe how far her music career has taken off since she released her first single, “Stay” in July.

“It’s a big big step forward considering where I came from. Just recently, I just started guesting for Moira [Dela Torre]. I just started doing these mall shows supporting Meet Me In St. Gallen. It was from that to this. I think it’s a very big blessing. I’m so blessed to have Cornerstone have that much faith in me.”

While she’s not one to close doors, Claudia shared that she wanted to focus all her attention to her music for now.

“I never say never but I think because I haven’t really fully reached my full potential with music. I think I should focus on one thing at a time so that I can really give it my 110 percent.”

On her non-showbiz boyfriend

Claudia has always been very vocal when it comes to her relationship with non-showbiz boyfriend Basti Lorenzo. But given all the attention their relationship has been receiving on social media, the singer shared that she wanted to keep it “more private” for the time being.

“I think now, I want to keep it more private and I want to focus more on myself. I think that’s a mistake, not really a mistake, but I feel like now... ‘cause he’s a very private individual, I think now, I want to talk more about myself since I’m the public figure,” she shared.

“Now that I’m really venturing and like giving everything to my music, I want everything to be about my music. Everything about getting people to know me better. –Rappler.com