Published 7:18 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion took to Instagram, Thursday, March 8 to address reports of her relationship with former Azkals captain Aly Borromeo.

"If the stars choose to align us together again in the future, then why not? Who knows what will happen then.

"Timing is everything. As for me, I’ve decided to fully support him at the same time move on and spread my wings," she said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, KC said that she and Aly are working on things individually that they feel will make them better.

“We really both are very independent and I think that we will always have that connection where he knows I am there for him and I also know that he’s always going to be there for me,” she said.

“But right now, ever since the -ber months, it’s just been really crazy with soccer, with football, and his career, and then I am also launching a jewelry line and I also have all these things happening. It’s almost like we are two independent people that are choosing to just prioritize right now. I think when the right time comes, then we can really prioritize the relationship.”

KC also said that while they talk all the time, they have decided to give each other some space. She added that she knows Aly needs to focus on his career especially it will help him be a better person.

In a separate interview with Pep this week, Aly also addressed the issue, saying that they are just busy with things outside their relationship. For Aly, what's important is that his communication with KC is intact.

"What is important is KC and I have a good relationship, and our communication is always very good," he said. – Rappler.com