Published 1:35 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Winning The X Factor Phillippines was not an easy feat. But flying to China to compete against professional singers from all over the world is a league of its own. Thankfully, KZ Tandingan is not one to crack under pressure.

“I’ll be lying if I say na ayokong manalo (I don't want to win),” KZ candidly said during the Cornerstone Media Night last March 5.

“Pero kasi kapag iisipin ko talaga siya as a competition, masyado po akong mahihirapan. Masyado ko pong pe-pressur-in ‘yung sarili ko. (But if I think of it as a competition, I will have a difficult time. I will put too much pressure on myself.) So I really want to take it one week at a time, one performance at a time.”

KZ is one of the contestants of Singer 2018, a hit reality singing competition in China. In February, she came into the show as a “challenger” after one of the contestants was eliminated through public voting. Since entering the show, KZ has consistently proven herself, making waves after she outranked international pop star Jessie J with her rendition of "Rolling in the Deep." (READ: KZ Tandingan tops Chinese singing contest round against Jessie J)

“I always make sure I do something different every week and do something surprising every week. [I] always push myself to do things I’ve never done before, na magugulat pati ‘yung mga tao dito sa Pilipinas na ‘di pa pala nila napapanood sa'kin ([things] that will be surprising even for Filipinos, [things] they haven't seen from me),” she said.

"Yun lang po muna ‘yung iniisip ko eh. Kasi kahit naman matanggal na ako this week or next week, as long as I give the best performance, ‘yun ang maaalala ng tao. So ‘yun po ang importante sa ‘kin.”

(That's all I'm thinking of for now. Because if I'm voted out this week or next week, as long as I give my best performance, that's what people will remember. So that's what's important to me.)

Nevertheless, KZ hopes to make it until the finale in April. She’s excited about the possibility of singing an OPM song or maybe a Mandarin version of Freddie Aguilar’s "Anak."

“I’d love to [sing Anak] kasi may nagsabi sakin na sobrang sikat nung 'Anak' na Mandarin version at Cantonese version sa China. Napakaganda sana nun na kanta na makanta ko, kasi OPM ‘yun eh. Tapos sikat sa kanila. So sana, sana po.”

(I love to [sing Anak] because someone told me that the Mandarin and Cantonese versions of the song are popular in China. If would be nice if I could sing it because it's OPM. And it's already popular with them. So, hopefully.)

Meeting Jessie J

KZ was all smiles as she talked about her friendship with Jessie J, whom she fondly called “love” in one of her Instagram posts. According to KZ, being the only two contestants who could speak English allowed them to form a bond much faster. She added that the pop star had been very supportive since the day they first met.

Love stands 5’9”, has a beautiful essex accent, sings like a beast, and has a beautiful heart. Love never fails to inspire, never fails to make people happy, and she always takes every opportunity to teach. @jessiej is love. Thank you for all your words and for holding my hand while I nervously wait for my rank. Love you - your forever fan A post shared by KZ (@kztandingan) on Feb 11, 2018 at 4:56am PST

Looking back, KZ shared that Jessie always had such a positive influence on her. She recalled feeling anxious before her "Rolling in the Deep" performance because she didn't know what to expect.

“‘Yung parang siyempre ‘di ba I’m in a territory na wala pang Pilipino ang nakaka-experience ever, so walang magtuturo kung ano dapat niyo gawin kasi ako yung pinaka-una,” she shared.

(Of course, I'm in their teritory, with no Filipino ever having the same experience, so no one will teach you what to do, because you're the first.)

A thousand miles away from home, KZ was able to find comfort in Jessie’s words.

“Nung pumunta ako dun, punong-puno ako ng takot, puno ng doubt na hindi ko alam kung ano yung mangyayari pero nung nag usap kami sabi niya, ‘Just sing your heart out, do not let the rankings define you. Imagine out of all the singers they could have chosen to be part of this show, you are part of the 7.’ So, ‘yun pa lang panalo ka na. So parang mas na-inspire pa ako na kung ano man mangyari matanggal man ako o hindi, at least I got the chance to step onstage and show who I really am.”

(When I went there, I was full of fear, full of doubt, because I don't know what will happen. But when we talked, she told me, 'Just sing your heart out, do not let the rankings define you. Imagine out of all the singers they could have chosen to be part of this show, you are part of the 7.' That alone makes you a winner. So I was so inspired because no matter what happens, whether I get voted out or not, at least I got the chance to step onstage and show who I really am.)

When asked if she still sees Jessie as competition, KZ explained that her only competition is herself. Rather than focus on others, the singer said that she wanted to dedicate all her time to making herself a better performer.

“Naniniwala ako na if you’re on a race and you’re not focusing on your path, nagfo-focus ka sa path ng mga iba mong kasabay, mas lalo kang may chance na mag-trip... So focus on your craft. Ako gusto ko mag focus lang sa performance ko, kung ano gagawin ko week per week. Ang tanging competitor ko ay ‘yung sarili ko. I should always make sure na every week ay mahihigitan ko, kung hindi ko man matapatan yung performance ko nung previous week.”

(I believe that if you're on a race and you're not focusing on your path, if you're focusing on the paths of those you're competing against, there is a big chance you will trip... so focus on your craft. I want to focus on my craft, on what I will do week per week. My main competitor is myself. I should always make sure every week that I will do better, even if I can't match my performance from the previous week.) –Rappler.com






