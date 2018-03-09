Their respective agencies confirm the dating news

Published 10:19 AM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook is dating Korean pop (K-pop) idol and actress Bae Suzy!

The news was confirmed by their respective agencies, according to a report from Soompi.

"They met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it’s still the beginning and we just learned about it, there’s not much we can say about them dating or being a couple," said King Kong by Starship, Lee's agency.

JYP Entertainment, which handles Suzy's career, said, "They are currently in the process of getting to know each other."

Suzy rose to fame as part of the girl group Miss A. She released her solo album Yes or No? in 2017 and appeared in the movie Architecture 101. Her recent dramas include Uncontrollably Fond with Kim Woo Bin, and While You Were Sleeping with Lee Jong Seok.

She previously dated actor Lee Min Ho.

Lee Dong Wook meanwhile starred alongside Gong Yoo in hit 2016 Korean drama Goblin. He also appeared in My Girl and Scent of a Woman. – Rappler.com