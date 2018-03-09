From calling out photoshop edits to clapping back against body shamers, these stars keep it real

Published 5:48 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart recently called out Cosmopolitan Philippines for giving them noticeably smaller waists in images posted on the magazine’s Instagram feed.

The images have since been deleted, but not before Lili took screenshots and shared her receipts with the world.

“It’s sad that you felt our bodies needed to be slimmed down. But Camila and I are f***ing beautiful. As is. And you can’t ‘fix’ us,” she said in an Instagram story.

“We prefer to see our bodies the way they actually are. I’m not interested in having a slimmer waist,” Camila added.

The Riverdale stars – who have been consistent advocates of body positivity – are two among the many celebrities who have, in recent years, spoken up against unrealistic beauty standards and body shaming, which is an all too common occurence, especially on social media.

Here are some of the inspiring celebrities who couldn't care less about society's definition of perfection:

Bela Padilla

Bela Padilla’s recent photos from a February trip to Amanpulo got a lot of attention – though not all of it was positive. The actress took to Instagram to serve up some snark to the trolls who commented on her belly.

“Shocked by the number of comments on my IG post, pointing out that I have a belly. Yes I do. It holds in my organs that I need to live,” she tweeted.

Shocked by the number of comments on my IG post, pointing out that I have a belly. Yes I do. It holds in my organs that I need to live. It has a layer of muscles that I worked hard for in the gym and a layer of fat from the food I enjoy to eat. Deal with it. PLUS I’m seated — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) February 27, 2018

She also said she could have edited the photo, “but what message does it send to the younger ones? That our photos are only likeable when we’re perfect in photos? Not from me. NEVER.”

Would it have made you more comfortable if I edited my photo to perfection? Because I could have easily done that. But what message does it send to the younger ones? That our photos are only likeable when we’re perfect in photos? Not from me. NEVER. — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) February 27, 2018

Iza Calzado

Positive Vibes Only A post shared by DREAM BIG (@missizacalzado) on Dec 23, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

In December 2017, Iza Calzado posted a photo from her holiday in Thailand, and commenters came for her “cellulite” and her “big thighs.” Iza’s response was a masterclass in, well, class, replying to comments with humor and good vibes.

“I have so many imperfections and honestly this photo is not even bad, you should see me in person in a 2 piece, you might feel good about yourself!” she said, replying to a commenter.

“However, the point is not about comparing your body to mine just to make you feel better but for us to accept that we are who we are and as long as we are spreading love and light, we will get that in return,” she added. “Wear what you want! Be free and happy because you are worthy of that!”

Kylie Padilla

In September 2017, Kylie Padilla celebrated her post-baby body on Instagram, addressing all her fat-shamers. The actress, who gave birth to a baby boy in August, said that she has never felt more confident than she did in her post-baby body.

“Before having a baby I had a body that was hungry, a body I treated so badly that I got used to being depressed only because I was starving. A body I was disappointed with, no matter how thin and tired I was, I still was not happy, because I let society tell me my body was not ‘perfect.’ So [if] even after carrying a baby for 9 months and giving birth to a new life I still fall under ‘fat’ or ‘curvy’ or whatever label people want to give me, then so be it. I'm happy to be there,” she wrote.

“No label or opinion is going to stop me from being proud of myself, that first, I am now a mother, and [second], that finally I can choose to be happy no matter how imperfect people or culture says I am. Something that I could never do before,” she added.

Jessy Mendiola

Huling hirit sa tag-init. #AuraAurasaBora A post shared by Jessy Mendiola (@senorita_jessy) on May 18, 2016 at 8:58pm PDT

In May 2016, Jessy Mendiola broke the internet when she posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini in Boracay. The photo invited a lot of comments from fans, creeps, and of course, people who bashed the actress for gaining weight and looking fat.

Jessy responded in her own Jessy way, posting a follow-up bikini photo saying “my body may not be perfect but that will not stop me from being confident with myself.”

“We all come in different sizes and shapes but that shouldn't stop us from being happy with our own bodies. There are times that you will gain weight and there are times that you will lose it. It's normal. It just shows that you are a human being. So whether you are curvy, malaman (chubby), skinny, too skinny, on the plus size, or even on the plus plus size, you have ALL the right to be confident with yourself because that is who and what YOU are,” she wrote in the caption.

Lorde

i find this curious - two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. remember flaws are ok :-) pic.twitter.com/PuRhxt2u2O — Lorde (@lorde) March 31, 2014

In March 2014, Lorde took to Twitter to expose her “flaws,” posting edited and unedited photos of herself at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chile. One photo showed her with smooth skin, while the other showed her with blemishes.

“I find this curious – two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real,” the singer wrote. "Remember, flaws are okay."

Zendaya

Just like Lili and Camila, Zendaya dealt with being digitally slimmed down in a photo for Modeliste Magazine. The Greatest Showman star called them out on Instagram, posting the unretouched photo alongside the edited one, and showing how drastically they had slimmed her down.

“These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it,” she said.

The magazine eventually addressed the issue, and Zendaya thanked them for it, showing how anyone can move on from a photoshop fiasco. – Rappler.com