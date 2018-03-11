Whether it was held in the outskirts of Paris, exotic Thailand, nearby Subic or fan favorite Korea, these showbiz prenup photo shoots made headlines

Published 9:54 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Showbiz weddings will always capture the public attention, and the prenuptial photos they post before the big day are met with an equal amount of excitement. From the location, outfits, to the people behind them, showbiz prenups can go from the most simple concept to most grand ones abroad and out of town.

We've compiled some of the most talked about and memorable prenups that, for good or bad, sent tongues wagging.

1. Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes. The DongYan tandem was one of many copules who had multiple prenup shots leading up to their wedding on December 29, 2014. They had a photoshoot in Pampanga and Cavite and one in Dubai.

by @markednicdao #MiAmor A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:17am PST

2. Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff. Anne and Erwan have been very low key during their wedding planning. Considering how much love Anne has for anything hallyu related, the two went to Korea where they had their prenup photos shot by Sweet Escape. The couple married in November 2017 in New Zealand.

Field of dreams. @hendryyadhisna @sweet.escape A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

3. Maxene Magalona and Rob Mananquil. A week before their beach wedding in Boracay, Team Pat Dy released prenup photos of Maxene and Rob taken in Paris. The shot reflected the lifestyle of the couple - glam, hip, and a little bit rock and roll.

4. Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap. Rochelle and Arthur's photos were taken by Nice Print Photography. The two got married on August 8, 2017 in Tagaytay.

Soon to wed @arthursolinap and @rochellepangilinan A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

5. Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza. Another couple that got everyone's attention was Kean and Chynna's prenup photos. Before their wedding, the two had their prenup shot by Nice Print Photography with a mixture of art, music, and a dash of drama.

6. Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford. Before their much talked about Ethiopia prenup shoot, Billy and Coleen released their prenup photos taken in Thailand. The couple will tie the knot in April.

7. Isabel Oli and John Prats. Before their May 2015 wedding, the prenup photos of Isabel and John were released with the two enjoying the seasons - spring, winter, fall, and summer – in the shoot. The two are now parents to daughter Lilly Feather.

8. Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo. Sweet and romantic are the words to describe Kaye and Paul Jake's 2016 prenup photos. The two got married in December of that year. The couple welcomed their son Pio Joaquin in December 2017.

9. Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal. Another talked about wedding and prenup was that of Bianca and JC. Their prenup photos were relaxed and simple. The wedding held in Palawan was equally low key.

10. Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico. Solenn and Nico's photos were taken at El Kabayo in Subic in 2016. Both love horses – Nico, a farmer by profession, is a skilled horseman in Argentina and plays polo. The couple married in May 2016 in France.

After months of waiting, sharing with you my Prenup pics! Thank you to @brideandbreakfast and @lizzzuy for making us do this as we werent planning on having one ! Love all the photos ! They will be sharing more in the days to come :) Here is the link: http://brideandbreakfast.ph/2016/02/29/solenn-heussaff-pre-wedding-photos/ A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on Feb 28, 2016 at 6:42pm PST

–Rappler.com