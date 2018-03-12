LOOK: Drew Barrymore is in Manila!
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Drew Barrymore arrived in Manila on Sunday, March 11, for a series of promotions for the show Santa Clarita Diet.
On Instagram, Drew wrote: "We have arrived. Safe, as you can see! So many guards I feel like a alterna grunge princess."
In another post, Drew said she was still feeling some jetlag.
Drew and her co-star Timothy Olyphant will be promoting the show with a red carpet premiere at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall on Monday, March 12. The show will premiere on Netflix starting March 23. – Rappler.com