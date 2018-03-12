The Hollywood actress is in country to promote the show 'Santa Clarita Diet,' which will premiere on Netflix on March 23

Published 11:01 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Drew Barrymore arrived in Manila on Sunday, March 11, for a series of promotions for the show Santa Clarita Diet.

On Instagram, Drew wrote: "We have arrived. Safe, as you can see! So many guards I feel like a alterna grunge princess."

We have arrived. Safe, as you can see! So many guards I feel like a alterna grunge princess A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 10, 2018 at 1:10pm PST

In another post, Drew said she was still feeling some jetlag.

#jetlagbarfstillgoing #whenwilliadjust? #57hourslater #43yearsold A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:05am PST

Drew and her co-star Timothy Olyphant will be promoting the show with a red carpet premiere at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall on Monday, March 12. The show will premiere on Netflix starting March 23. – Rappler.com